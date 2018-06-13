Simcoe County Sports Update: Barrie Colts (OHL)
2018/2019 schedule released; Colts get a commitment from 1st round pick
BARRIE COLTS
Piercey signs Standard Player Agreement
The Barrie Colts will have forward Riley Piercey on board for the 2018/2019 season. The Mississauga product, who was a 16th overall pick in the OHL Priority Selection, had 26 goals and 56 points in 59 games with the GTHL’s Toronto Marlboros last season. Riley will attend Innisdale Secondary School next year when he joins the Colts.
2018/2019 schedules out
The exhibition portion starts Friday August 31st while the real season kicks off Thursday September 20th.
Note: All home games at 7:30pm unless otherwise noted
August
Friday 31st @ Niagara Ice Dogs 7:00pm (Preseason)
September
Monday 3rd vs. Owen Sound Attack 6:00pm (Preseason)
Thursday 13th vs. Niagara IceDogs (Preseason)
Saturday 15th vs. Peterborough Petes (Preseason)
Thursday 20th vs. Owen Sound Attack
Saturday 22nd vs. Hamilton Bulldogs
Thursday 27th vs. Sudbury Wolves
Sunday 30th @ Sudbury Wolves 3:05pm
October
Thursday 4th vs. Mississauga Steelheads
Saturday 6th @ Ottawa 67’s 2:00pm
Sunday 7th @ Kingston Frontenacs 2:00pm
Thursday 11th @ Niagara IceDogs 7:00pm
Friday 12th @ Sudbury Wolves 7:05pm
Saturday 13th vs. Niagara IceDogs
Thursday 18th @ Windsor Spitfires 7:05pm
Friday 19th @ Saginaw Spirit 7:05pm
Sunday 21st @ Flint Firebirds 2:00pm
Thursday 25th @ North Bay Battalion 7:00pm
Saturday 27th vs. Windsor Spitfires
November
Thursday 1st @ Sarnia Sting 7:05pm
Sunday 4th @ Oshawa Generals 6:05pm
Friday 9th @ Guelph Storm 7:30pm
Saturday 10th vs. Ottawa 67’s
Wednesday 14th @ Hamilton Bulldogs 10:30am
Thursday 15th vs. North Bay Battalion
Saturday 17th vs. Kitchener Rangers
Thursday 22nd @ Erie Otters 7:00pm
Friday 23rd @ Niagara IceDogs 7:00pm
Saturday 24th vs. Guelph Storm
Thursday 29th vs. Mississauga Steelheads
December
Saturday 1st @ Owen Sound Attack 7:30pm
Thursday 6th vs. Oshawa Generals
Friday 7th @ Sudbury Wolves 7:05pm
Sunday 9th @ Sault Ste Marie Greyhounds 2:07pm
Thursday 13th vs. Sudbury Wolves
Saturday 15th vs. North Bay Battalion
Sunday 16th @ North Bay Battalion 2:00pm
Friday 28th vs. Kitchener Rangers 7:30pm
Saturday 29th vs. North Bay Battalion
Monday 31st vs. Owen Sound Attack 7:30pm
January
Thursday 3rd vs. Erie Otters
Saturday 5th @ Ottawa 67s 2:00pm
Sunday 6th @ Kingston Frontenacs 2:00pm
Thursday 10th vs. Sudbury Wolves
Saturday 12th vs. Oshawa Generals
Thursday 17th vs. London Knights
Saturday 19th vs. Sault Ste Marie Greyhounds
Thursday 24th vs. Hamilton Bulldogs
Friday 25th @ Mississauga Steelheads 7:00pm
Saturday 26th vs. Kitchener Rangers
Thursday 31st vs. Sarnia Sting
February
Friday 1st @ London Knights 7:30pm
Saturday 2nd vs. Mississauga Steelheads
Thursday 7th vs. Oshawa Generals
Saturday 9th vs. Flint Firebirds
Sunday 10th @ Oshawa Generals 6:05pm
Wednesday 13th @ Owen Sound Attack 7:00pm
Thursday 14th @ Peterborough Petes 7:05pm
Saturday 16th vs. Kingston Frontenacs
Monday 18th @ Hamilton Bulldogs 2:00pm
Thursday 21st vs. Saginaw Spirit
Friday 22nd @ Sudbury Wolves 7:05pm
Saturday 23rd vs. Sudbury Wolves
Thursday 28th vs. Ottawa 67s
March
Friday 1st @ Mississauga Steelheads 7:00pm
Saturday 2nd vs. Niagara IceDogs
Thursday 7th @ North Bay Battalion
Saturday 9th vs. Peterborough Petes
Sunday 10th @ Niagara IceDogs 2:00pm
Wednesday 13th @ Owen Sound Attack 7:00pm
Saturday 16th vs. Niagara IceDogs
Sunday 17th @ Mississauga Steelheads 2:00pm