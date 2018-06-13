Simcoe County Sports Update: Barrie Colts (OHL)

BARRIE COLTS

Piercey signs Standard Player Agreement

The Barrie Colts will have forward Riley Piercey on board for the 2018/2019 season. The Mississauga product, who was a 16th overall pick in the OHL Priority Selection, had 26 goals and 56 points in 59 games with the GTHL’s Toronto Marlboros last season. Riley will attend Innisdale Secondary School next year when he joins the Colts.

2018/2019 schedules out

The exhibition portion starts Friday August 31st while the real season kicks off Thursday September 20th.

Note: All home games at 7:30pm unless otherwise noted

August

Friday 31st @ Niagara Ice Dogs 7:00pm (Preseason)

September

Monday 3rd vs. Owen Sound Attack 6:00pm (Preseason)

Thursday 13th vs. Niagara IceDogs (Preseason)

Saturday 15th vs. Peterborough Petes (Preseason)

Thursday 20th vs. Owen Sound Attack

Saturday 22nd vs. Hamilton Bulldogs

Thursday 27th vs. Sudbury Wolves

Sunday 30th @ Sudbury Wolves 3:05pm

October

Thursday 4th vs. Mississauga Steelheads

Saturday 6th @ Ottawa 67’s 2:00pm

Sunday 7th @ Kingston Frontenacs 2:00pm

Thursday 11th @ Niagara IceDogs 7:00pm

Friday 12th @ Sudbury Wolves 7:05pm

Saturday 13th vs. Niagara IceDogs

Thursday 18th @ Windsor Spitfires 7:05pm

Friday 19th @ Saginaw Spirit 7:05pm

Sunday 21st @ Flint Firebirds 2:00pm

Thursday 25th @ North Bay Battalion 7:00pm

Saturday 27th vs. Windsor Spitfires

November

Thursday 1st @ Sarnia Sting 7:05pm

Sunday 4th @ Oshawa Generals 6:05pm

Friday 9th @ Guelph Storm 7:30pm

Saturday 10th vs. Ottawa 67’s

Wednesday 14th @ Hamilton Bulldogs 10:30am

Thursday 15th vs. North Bay Battalion

Saturday 17th vs. Kitchener Rangers

Thursday 22nd @ Erie Otters 7:00pm

Friday 23rd @ Niagara IceDogs 7:00pm

Saturday 24th vs. Guelph Storm

Thursday 29th vs. Mississauga Steelheads

December

Saturday 1st @ Owen Sound Attack 7:30pm

Thursday 6th vs. Oshawa Generals

Friday 7th @ Sudbury Wolves 7:05pm

Sunday 9th @ Sault Ste Marie Greyhounds 2:07pm

Thursday 13th vs. Sudbury Wolves

Saturday 15th vs. North Bay Battalion

Sunday 16th @ North Bay Battalion 2:00pm

Friday 28th vs. Kitchener Rangers 7:30pm

Saturday 29th vs. North Bay Battalion

Monday 31st vs. Owen Sound Attack 7:30pm

January

Thursday 3rd vs. Erie Otters

Saturday 5th @ Ottawa 67s 2:00pm

Sunday 6th @ Kingston Frontenacs 2:00pm

Thursday 10th vs. Sudbury Wolves

Saturday 12th vs. Oshawa Generals

Thursday 17th vs. London Knights

Saturday 19th vs. Sault Ste Marie Greyhounds

Thursday 24th vs. Hamilton Bulldogs

Friday 25th @ Mississauga Steelheads 7:00pm

Saturday 26th vs. Kitchener Rangers

Thursday 31st vs. Sarnia Sting

February

Friday 1st @ London Knights 7:30pm

Saturday 2nd vs. Mississauga Steelheads

Thursday 7th vs. Oshawa Generals

Saturday 9th vs. Flint Firebirds

Sunday 10th @ Oshawa Generals 6:05pm

Wednesday 13th @ Owen Sound Attack 7:00pm

Thursday 14th @ Peterborough Petes 7:05pm

Saturday 16th vs. Kingston Frontenacs

Monday 18th @ Hamilton Bulldogs 2:00pm

Thursday 21st vs. Saginaw Spirit

Friday 22nd @ Sudbury Wolves 7:05pm

Saturday 23rd vs. Sudbury Wolves

Thursday 28th vs. Ottawa 67s

March

Friday 1st @ Mississauga Steelheads 7:00pm

Saturday 2nd vs. Niagara IceDogs

Thursday 7th @ North Bay Battalion

Saturday 9th vs. Peterborough Petes

Sunday 10th @ Niagara IceDogs 2:00pm

Wednesday 13th @ Owen Sound Attack 7:00pm

Saturday 16th vs. Niagara IceDogs

Sunday 17th @ Mississauga Steelheads 2:00pm