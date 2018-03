SIMCOE & DISTRICT AREA SUGAR BUSHES

Plan your weekend and road trip to see all seven participating maple syrup producers in Simcoe & District.

Each producer will offer you their story of how they produce maple syrup and products.

For additional information on activities at each sugar bush, hours, locations click HERE

APRIL 7TH & 8TH

10AM-4PM

Windlee Farms Maple Syrup 10 Baseline Rd North, Tiny