Simcoe Rising Star Winner!

I had the honour of hosting the Simcoe Rising Star #DreamBig Gala on Saturday at Ferndale Banquet Hall in Barrie. The event was put on by EVN and was in support of Youth Haven.

It was an exciting evening as the Top 12 talent brought their A-game in hopes of winning one of the Top 3 prizes.

Let me tell you, I did not envy the judges for this event. All 12 were fantastic. They ranged in ages from 11 to 46 and there was not just singing. A few contestants played instruments while singing their original songs or beautiful covers of hits; there was an incredible dancer and a 13 year old violinist as well.

The big winner, getting an all-inclusive trip for 2 to the Iberostar Cozumel Mexico from EVN, was Christine Jackson, who blew the audience away with her electricity on stage and incredible vocals. She truly entertained and owned the stage winning the first standing ovation of the night. Check her performance here and check Barry Clermont’s Youtube channel as he uploads more of the performances from the #DreamBig gala.



