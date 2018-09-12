Listen Live

Similar M.O. Connects Barrie Couple To B&E Spree

Rock Used To Smash In Front Doors of Area Stores

By News

Two people in handcuffs after a B&E spree across Simcoe County.

Police got the call to the Hillsdale Corner Store just before 5:00 Sunday morning, and arrived to find the front door heavily damaged. Not damaged enough however, as the bad guys weren’t able to get in.

Shortly after, a 911 call from a gas station on Highway 93 through Waverly, north of Hillsdale, where a man was seen smashing in the front glass with a large rock. The 911 caller said the bad guy got into a dark coloured minivan and fled the area.

Officers on patrol found the same van in Elmvale Sunday morning, where a man and woman from Barrie were taken into custody.

Barrie Police say the pair can also be connected to a series of similar break-ins within city limits. Officers have responded to at least two break and enters in Barrie where the front door had been smashed in with a rock. Video surveillance from the scene at Dunlop and Miller Drive shows a man similar to the one arrested in Elmvale today, according to police.

