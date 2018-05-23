Singer Avril Lavigne Has Found Love Again With The Son Of A Texas Billionaire.
All smiles for Avril!
Avril reportedly met Phillip Sarofim at a dinner party held by mutual friends and they have been quietly dating for the past two to three months, according to E! News.
Avril and Phillip were photographed together in Los Angeles last month, and have apparently been splitting their time between each of their home bases.
Phillip is the son of investment banker Fayez Sarofim, a part owner of American football team the Houston Texans.