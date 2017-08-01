Sir Paul McCartney has penned a song about U.S. President Donald Trump.

Sir Paul McCartney has written a song about U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Beatles legend revealed the news while meeting with students at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, a college he co-founded in his English hometown.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Paul told the crowd about the song, but did not elaborate on whether the tune was in favour of or against the controversial Republican leader. He did not sing any verses either.

“Sometimes the situation in the world is so crazy, that you’ve got to address it,” he shared.

