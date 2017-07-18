Listen Live

Sisqo Remade “The Thong Song” And It Is Amazing

Warning: This Video Contains NSFW Images (We Mean Butts. Lots Of Butts)

We couldn’t make this up if we tried.

The Thong Song was a huge hit for Sisqo back in 1999. The song was considered scandalous when it was first released almost 20 years ago, but that didn’t stop it from being heard everywhere. It was even ranked by Billboard as having the 84th greatest chorus of the 21st century.

Nearly two decades of ear-catching greatness, but I think we can all agree a refresh of the original tune was long over due. Enter Norwegian pop trio JCY. They have released a house update of the beloved track, with a tropical vibe and featuring Sisqo on the chorus.

Will this be on repeat at pool parties for the rest of summer 2017? Watch below and let us know what you think

