SIU Clears York Regional Police Following Suspect Injury

The province’s special investigations unit has cleared a York Regional Police Officer of wrongdoing, after a woman was hurt during an arrest in Keswick. A 32-year-old suspect was arrested in the wee hours on a May morning in 2016, after police say she fled the scene of a crash. Officers say she refused paramedic help, but complained of a fractured elbow a few hours later, bringing in the SIU to assess whether the injury was police or crash related, determining she hurt herself in the collision.