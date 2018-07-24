SIU Investigates Police Chase in Bradford Following Collision

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit is investigating the actions of South Simcoe Police. An officer was in pursuit of one of the vehicles involved in a serious two-vehicle collision Tuesday evening.

The collision happened on County Road 88, between Highway 400 and 10th Sideroad, in Bradford West Gwillimbury. Police say four people were injured and taken to hospital. County Road 88 is expected to be closed for several hours between Highway 400 and 10th Side-road.