Listen Live

SIU Investigates Police Chase in Bradford Following Collision

County Road 88 is expected to be closed for several hours

By News

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit is investigating the actions of South Simcoe Police. An officer was in pursuit of one of the vehicles involved in a serious two-vehicle collision Tuesday evening.

The collision happened on County Road 88, between Highway 400 and 10th Sideroad, in Bradford West Gwillimbury. Police say four people were injured and taken to hospital. County Road 88 is expected to be closed for several hours between Highway 400 and 10th Side-road.

Related posts

Hedley Frontman Jacob Hoggard Charged With Sexual Assault

Vigil for Barrie Man Who Died in Police Custody

A Happy End To An Extensive Search for A Missing Alcona Elder

The Rap Sheet

SIU Charges Two Peterborough Officers