UPDATE: SIU Clears Police Following Hand Injury At Station

September 1st, 2017 – The Special Investigations Unit has cleared the Barrie Police of any wrong doing, after a man had two of his fingers severed while in police care.

August 2nd, 2016 – The SIU have been called in after an injury at the Barrie Police lockup. Around 10:00 Monday night, a 38-year-old man was picked up on allegations of being drunk in public. He was taken back to the station house for a night in the drunk tank, when police say he received an injury to his hand during processing. He was instead taken to RVH for treatment, while the province’s Special Investigations Unit will take a look into the incident.