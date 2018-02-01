Listen Live

Six Charged in Five Points Drug Raid

Neighbour Complaints Led to Search

By News

A raid in Barrie’s downtown core has six people facing drug trafficking charges. Complaints from neighbours lead to a search warrant being brought to a Five Points-area home late Wednesday afternoon, where police say a 39-year-old Barrie man is among those charged with dealing drugs. Also arrested, three men from the Brampton area, one from London, and one of no fixed address. Police say about three grand in cocaine was seized from the Bayfield St. address.

