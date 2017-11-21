Listen Live

Six Charged in Ongoing Drug Trafficking Investigation

SIX PEOPLE HAVE BEEN CHARGED WITH A TOTAL OF 51 OFFENCES

By News

Several residents of Central Ontario face numerous charges following a three-month investigation on the distribution of illegal drugs in the Greater Simcoe Area.  Six people have been charged with a total of 51 offences.

Search warrants executed earlier this week by members of the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit and Emergency Response Team and the Barrie Police Street Crime Unit  found quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, oxycodone, GHB, cannabis marihuana and cannabis resin with an approximate street value of $120,000.

They also found two handguns with ammunition, one replica handgun, one knife, one automobile and approximately $55,000 currency as proceeds of crime.

Project BLACKBIRD began this September, as a joint Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigation with the Barrie Police Service including the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), OPP Central Region Community Street Crime Unit and Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau.

The investigation continues.

 

