Sledders Safe After Icy Encounter

Two snowmobilers were able to make it back to shore safely Sunday afternoon after their sleds went through the ice of Penetanguishene Bay near Tay Point . OPP say they were about 150 metres off shore at the time. Police remind everyone the ice is still not fully frozen and is not safe to be on. In addition, Canadian Coast Guard Ship Samuel Risley is icebreaking today to assist a commercial ship through the ice-covered waters of Severn Sound and into the Midland Ontario Harbour.

