Sleeping For Too Long May Be Bad For Your Health
Although most of us would love to sleep in for 10 hours!
According to sleep experts, it’s recommended that we sleep seven to eight hours a night.
There is new research out there that suggests that people who sleep for 10 hours are 30% more likely to die sooner than later.
Researchers say that staying in bed for more than 10 hours can increase the chance of cardiovascular disease and strokes by almost 50% in both cases…
Basically, abnormal sleep patterns are what can do you in. Whether it’s sleeping too long or not sleeping well through the night, those people have a higher risk of cardiovascular issues…