Sleeping For Too Long May Be Bad For Your Health

According to sleep experts, it’s recommended that we sleep seven to eight hours a night.

There is new research out there that suggests that people who sleep for 10 hours are 30% more likely to die sooner than later.

Researchers say that staying in bed for more than 10 hours can increase the chance of cardiovascular disease and strokes by almost 50% in both cases…

Basically, abnormal sleep patterns are what can do you in. Whether it’s sleeping too long or not sleeping well through the night, those people have a higher risk of cardiovascular issues…