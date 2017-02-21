Sleepy Uber Driver Is in Uber-Trouble With The Law

A Barrie Uber driver probably wouldn’t have gotten a very good rating if he showed up in the state police claim to have found him in. Around 3:00 Sunday morning, police got the call to the intersection of Big Bay Point and 25th Sideroad where, a motorist was allegedly found fast asleep behind the wheel of his car. Once officers were finally able to roust the driver, they say he was showing signs of impairment. Police say they 26-year-old Barrie man had spent the night working as an Uber driver before catching 40 winks in the vehicle, and was charged with Driving While Impaired By Drugs. He won’t be driving for Uber for a while, his licence was suspended and his car was impounded.