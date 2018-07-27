Sleight of Theft warning from Police

Barrie and South Simcoe Police are putting out a warning about a new sleight of hand theft. The latest target a victim in the Barrie area; The incident happened in a parking lot at Vespra and Anne Streets Thursday afternoon.

Constable Nicole Rodgers on what you should watch for.

Rodgers notes the older population seems to be the biggest target for these suspects.

Female Suspect Description:

Caucasian

5’8″, heavy build

Wearing a bandana and long dress both in a flower print

Limited descriptors were observed of the other two suspects however the male driver appeared to be white with a dark complexion and thin build and the female in the back seat appeared to be in her early 20’s. The trio were driving a silver vehicle, possibly a Pontiac Sunfire.