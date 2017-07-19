Slew Of Charges for Collingwood B&E Suspect

A Collingwood man may lose track of the number of criminal charges he’s facing after an altercation on Walnut Street. The OPP were called shortly after 8:30 Monday night, with reports a man had broken into a home and threatened the residents with a knife. The suspect fled before police arrived, but the residents knew the guy, which made it easier to track him down. A 40-year-old man was arrested and now faces ten charges including Assault with a Weapon, Criminal Harassment, and Break and Enter.