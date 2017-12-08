Slow Start To Food Bank’s Christmas Food Drive

A lot of people will be stocking up for the holidays as they shop this weekend. The Barrie Food Bank is trying to stock up as well to get families in need, not just through the holidays, but through to March. Executive Director Peter Sundborg has set a goal of 180-thousand pounds of food items for the Christmas Food Drive. A jar of peanut butter, a can of spaghetti, diapers, cleaning products are all helpful. Sundborg says some donors serve up a Christmas meal…

Food donations can be made at grocery stores in the Barrie-area and at the Food Bank on Anne Street (behind Pioneer Pools). You can make a cash donation there as well, or online at barriefoodbank.org. Cash donations are spent locally on perishable items such a bread, milk, meats and butter.

Most needed items include baby food and formula, large size diapers (4, 5 and 6), peanut butter, canned meat, canned stew, canned vegetables, salmon and tuna, jam, juice, canned fruit, mayonnaise.

Listen below for more with Peter Sundborg on the Christmas Food Drive…