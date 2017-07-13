Small Plane Crashes, Sinks In Lake St. John

Nearby homeowners getting credit for the quick rescue of two men who were in a light plane that crashed Wednesday afternoon into Lake St John, near Orillia. Police say the pilot was attempting to land on the water near Lake St John Regional Airport; the aircraft flipping on contact with the water. The nearby residents responded in their own boats to help the victims who suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. Arrangements are being made to raise the plane to the surface. The Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

photo: flightontario.com