Smart beds are here to save our relationships!

Smartduvet, the company that gave us the self-making bed is BACK baby –

Its latest invention promises not to disappoint. Their Indiegogo “Breeze” campaign has funded a dual climate-controlled comforter.

It replaces stealing covers from your partner, throwing covers off your partner…

“the Breeze allows you to set your preferred temperature individually for each side of the bed.”



You simply set each side of the bed to heat up or cool down through an app. based on how you like to sleep and voila, you just bought yourself a happy marriage.

Source