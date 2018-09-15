Health Unit Warns Of Algae Bloom At Magnus Park Beach

Residents and visitors around Magnus Park Beach in Tay Township are being cautioned about a potential blue-green algae bloom.

Though it has not been confirmed by testing by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, The Ministry of the Environment will be collecting water samples to analyze and test for the presence of blue-green algae.

Exposure to the algae, whether for drinking, swimming, bathing, cooking or through eating fish caught from the lake, can result in illness.

Swimming and other water sports activities should also be avoided in areas where the blue-green algae bloom is visible.