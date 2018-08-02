Smoke From Parry Sound 33 Drifting Over Muskoka

Smoke plumes from the forest fires in Northern Ontario have made their way to parts of Muskoka.

The smoke from the fires in the north seems to have reached Bracebridge and area. If you have respiratory issues please plan accordingly and be safe. Expect smoke haze and smell. #BbrOPP^bl — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) August 2, 2018

“Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.”

You can smell the #parrysound33 #forestfire in Bala this evening. And not just a little. It’s getting real #Muskoka #ParrySound — gareth seltzer (@garethseltzer) August 1, 2018

Forty-one forest fires continue to burn across the northland, 13 are not yet under control (including Parry Sound 33), 28 are either being held, under control or being observed.