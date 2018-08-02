Listen Live

Smoke From Parry Sound 33 Drifting Over Muskoka

Air Quality Advisory issued for Parry Sound Region

By News

Smoke plumes from the forest fires in Northern Ontario have made their way to parts of Muskoka.

“Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.”

Forty-one forest fires continue to burn across the northland, 13 are not yet under control (including Parry Sound 33), 28 are either being held, under control or being observed.

