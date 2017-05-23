Sneaky teen texting codes: what they mean, when to worry
If your teen has a smartphone, chances are they spend several hours a day on text and social media. If you ever look at what they’re actually doing on there, you’ll likely see a lot of innocent chat. If you look a little closer at the letters-they’re texting in code.
You probably use some of these yourself:
LOL = laugh(ing) out loud
GR8 = great
IRL = in real life
TYVM = thank you very much
IMHO = in my humble opinion
BRB = be right back
J/K = just kidding
L8R = later
NP = no problem
WYD= what you doing?
WARNING!!!!
While most of these terms are completely innocent, some child safety experts warn there can be more than meets the eye with texting codes. Some strange texting lingo might double as code for suicidal thoughts, bullying, sex and drugs.
53X = sneaky way to type “sex”
KMS = kill myself
LH6 = let’s have sex
KYS = kill yourself
MOS = mom over the shoulder
POS = parent over shoulder
CD9 = code 9, parents around
GNOC = get naked on camera.
99 = parents are gone
WTTP = want to trade photos?
LMIRL = let’s meet in real life
1174 = meet at a party spot
IWSN = I want sex now
CU46 = see you for sex
FWB = friends with benefits
ADR = what’s your address
MPFB = my personal f*** buddy
PAL= parents are listening
TWD = texting while driving
GYPO = get your pants off