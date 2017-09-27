SNES Classic – Out This Friday

Nintendo is capitalizing on the undeniable popularity of throwbacks. In sports it’s a throwback jersey, on Facebook it’s a throwback photo, Nintendo is giving us throwback Super Mario and Mari Kart and more.

The first version of a throwback came last year with the NES Classic. It was a limited edition release, a miniature version of the original Nintendo with 30 games built into the hard drive. The NES Classic was an instant hit, sold out everywhere.

This Friday Nintendo is throwing back to the early 1990’s with the SNES Classic. A miniature Super Nintendo system with 2 controllers and 21 games built into the hard drive. Including; the original Super Mario Kart, Super Mario World, Donkey Kong Country and many more favorites…

I feel your excitement but try to contain yourself because it’s not going to be easy to find. Nintendo supplies stores with limited amounts and they sell out very quick, good luck!