SNL Highlight! It Was Laugh Out Loud Funny!

Funny season premier!

By Dirt/Divas

Lots of buzz about the season premier of SNL on Saturday night, from Matt Damon’s impersonation of judge Kavanaugh…

 


… to Kanye (now going by YE, by the way)

 

After his performance, he proceeded to rant to the crowd about his love for President Trump!  This caused a ripple ending with boos from the audience and even cast members shaking their heads.  Before Kayne got cut off by the broadcasting ending, West did say that he would run for president! 

Now just so we’re on the same page, Kanye was NOT their original musical guest. Ariana Grande was set to perform but bailed two days before due to emotional problems according to Lorne Michaels.

 

