This has been “Saturday Night Live”‘s most-watched season in 23 years.

Having said that, SNL is losing another cast member!

Bobby Moynihan is leaving SNL. He’s been with the show for almost a decade. This Saturday will be his last show, as The Rock hosts, and Katy Perry performs. Bobby is best known for impersonations including Chris Christie, Guy Fieri and Snooki. And lets’ not forget his original character, Drunk Uncle.