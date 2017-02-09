SNL’s Kate McKinnon To Voice Ms. Frizzle In Magic School Bus Reboot

Netflix has been on a reboot kick as of late, and we’re definitely not complaining.

The same week that saw the announcement of a new Bill Nye the Science Guy show, Netflix’s latest endeavour is rebooting the 90’s kids favourite The Magic School Bus. This time around, Saturday Night Live‘s Kate McKinnon will voice the fantastical teacher, Ms Frizzle a.k.a “The Frizz”, taking over Lily Tomlin’s spot who voiced the character for more than 50 episodes.

Announced Wednesday at a press event, Netflix didn’t give a release date, but shared the new title: Magic School Bus Rides Again. The modernised version will bring back some original characters including Ralphie, voiced by Stu Stone, who’s also producing the project.

Stay tuned for more updates!