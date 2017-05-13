Snoop Dogg Video Of Sign Language Interpreter Goes Viral

Holly Maniatty pretty much upstaged Snoop Dogg at the Jazz Fest in New Orleans as she relayed his performance via sign language. Not only was she signing everything he was rapping but she was rocking out at the same time!

Check out the video that has over 17 million views!

In an interview she said she studies the performer for 50-80 hours before signing a performance from them. And at the end of one of her shows, a deaf concert-goer went up to her and said “I never really got why people like hip-hop so much and now I get it.”

Main Image via The Fresno Bee