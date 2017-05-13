Listen Live

Snoop Dogg Video Of Sign Language Interpreter Goes Viral

EVERYBODY can have an awesome concert-going experience!

By Kool Celebrities

Holly Maniatty pretty much upstaged Snoop Dogg at the Jazz Fest in New Orleans as she relayed his performance via sign language. Not only was she signing everything he was rapping but she was rocking out at the same time!

Check out the video that has over 17 million views!

In an interview she said she studies the performer for 50-80 hours before signing a performance from them. And at the end of one of her shows, a deaf concert-goer went up to her and said “I never really got why people like hip-hop so much and now I get it.”

Main Image via The Fresno Bee

Related posts

Watch: Will & Grace Teaser Footage Possibly Reveals A Musical Episode

Tina Fey Shares Details About The Mean Girls Musical

Miley Cyrus Releases New Song & Video ‘Malibu’

The Rock For President In 2020

Watch: Epic Final Wonder Woman Trailer Released

Watch: Tom Holland And Zendaya Face Off On Lip Sync Battle

ABC Is Reviving American Idol

WATCH: Harry Styles “Sign of the Times”

Gord Downie Was At The Raptors Game Last Night!