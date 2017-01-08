Snow Mobile Collision Injury

Police in Bracebridge are investigating a single snow machine collision that has sent one man to hospital. OPP say the vehicle was being driven South of Monck Drive when they believe it struck a hole and rolled, causing the driver to be thrown from the machine. The 44 year old Bracebridge man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The OFSC would like to remind snow machine enthusiasts that local trails are NOT open yest nor are they considered safe at this time.