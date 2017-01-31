Snowbirds To Help Barrie Celebrate Canada’s 150th

The Snowbirds are coming back to Barrie.

That’s Captain Blake McNaughton, one of nine pilots who will fly over Kempenfelt Bay and downtown Barrie on June 28th.It’s all part of the city’s Canada 150 celebration, and will precede downtown Barrie’s Promenade Days festival and Canada Day celebration. And while his flight will help mark the county’s sesquicentennial, Capt. McNaughton says it’s just a thrill to fly.

Details of the show and the city’s 150 celebration still need to be finalized.