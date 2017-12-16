Listen Live

So You Want To Go Sledding

OPP hope you will heed this advice

OPP are a little concerned with the snowfall and cold weather that sledders will throw caution the wind and head out onto lakes and bays where ice has started to form. Not a good plan they say. The ice not nearly thick enough to support the weight of you and your machine. And not a lot of trails open yet, either. Only one trail in the area is open at this point – B trail from Vigo Road to County Road 7 at Wasaga Beach. Click here for more trail information. Officers on snowmobile patrol will be checking sleds on the trails and at R.I.D.E. check stops looking for drinking drivers and also for proof of a valid driver’s license, valid vehicle registration and insurance when required.

