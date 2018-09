12pm-1pm

We’re offering a solution to the business owner’s social media woes, in partnership with The Small Business Centre. Small business owners will be given the opportunity to ask questions and discuss challenges faced with the business side of social media.

This program is offered in partnership with The Small Business Centre Barrie, Simcoe County & Orillia. To register, call 705-720-2445 or visit barriebusinesscentre.ca