KOOL FM is joining forces with HTHH and are organizing a Sock Drive at this year’s Tournament! All the socks collected will be distributed to our neighbours in need by the David Busby Centre and Redwood Park Communities.

New socks are in high demand for those experiencing homelessness, in fact, they’re one of the most requested clothing items. The David Busby Centre alone distributes over 25,000 pairs of socks each year to people experiencing homelessness and deep poverty.

Donating a pair of new Socks and supporting the HHTH Sock drive, it’s a tangible way that you can make a difference and help those in need in your community. Be a game changer, support the HHTH sock drive and drop off new socks at the KOOL FM Tent during the HHTH tournament on Friday, March 2nd at the Holly Rec Centre.