Sofia Vergara is still the highest paid TV actress for the 7th year in a row… In fact, she makes more than the highest paid man on TV, Jim Parsons.

Forbes put out their annual list of highest paid TV Actresses and Sofia has earned $42.5 million this year alone.

Kaley Cuoco came in second place this year earning $24.5 million!

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo follows in third with $23.5 million.