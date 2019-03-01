Soft Skills Solutions© training may be the edge you need for the job you want or the job you want to keep. Earn a certificate for learning about * Communication * Teamwork * Personal Management *Problem Solving *Professional &Skills Development.

Contact us before February 15 to determine eligibility.

Is it confidence you need? Join us for the week, and spark your confidence again!

http://www.barrieliteracy.ca/

https://www.facebook.com/BarrieLiteracyCouncil

Runs from February 25th until March 1st