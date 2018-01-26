Soldiers’ Memorial President Heading into Retirement

The head of Orillia’s hospital is riding off into the sunset. Pat Campbell, the President and CEO of Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital is retiring, after a lengthy career in healthcare. Prior to joining up with Soldiers’ Memorial in 2014, Campbell served as President and CEO of the Ontario Hospital Association; CEO at Women’s College Hospital in Toronto; CEO at ECHO, the agency committed to improving women’s health in Ontario; and President and CEO at Grey Bruce Health Services, a 6-site hospital organization headquartered in Owen Sound. “I’ve been fortunate to have worked for some great healthcare organizations during my career, and it’s been an absolute pleasure to work alongside the people of Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital,” said Campbell. “The staff and physicians here have a genuine compassion for their patients to ensure the best possible care.” Campbell will stay on until June.