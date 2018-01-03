Some People in Oregon Can Now Pump Their Own Gas

I can’t even remember the last time I saw a full-service gas station. But, in Oregon, until now, Full-Serve has been the only option.

January 1st, 2018 marked the first day that people in Oregon can pump their own gas at gas stations, but only in rural areas. A local TV station asked their audience whether they thought this was a good idea that should spread state-wide and the post went viral. The responses are hilarious! This is Facebook comedy gold. Check it out!

The question you might have now is, WHY? Why does Oregon have this strange rule about pumping gas?

“Back in 1951, when Oregon first mandated that only trained station workers could put “Class 1 flammable liquids” into cars, the state mainly didn’t want people accidentally blowing things up.

But despite big safety advances in pump and auto technology, Oregon voters and legislators have resisted changing things.” Click Here for more.

Here’s the original post: