Some Positives, Some Negatives Following Festive RIDE Season
Number of Designated Drivers Up, So Is Percentage of Charges Laid
Good news and bad news out of this year’s South Simcoe Police Festive RIDE program. Over the holidays, officers at RIDE checks around Bradford and Innisfil stopped over five thousand vehicles, and South Simcoe Police Const. Rich Williamson says most of the drivers, were designated.
On the other hand, police laid twelve criminal charges and 11 impaired driving offenses.
South Simcoe Police say eleven people were also charged with drug possession during the Festive RIDE season, while there were no charges laid for driving while on drugs.