Somebody Knitted Several Scarves and Left Them Outside

We need more of this genuine kindness...

By Darryl on the Drive

Calgary has been next in a punishing Canadian lineup to endure an intense cold snap. Extreme Cold Warnings have just been lifted but still, today’s high was -12.

Consecutive days of cold isn’t the kind of record anybody wants to see broken. Yet the genuine thoughtful kindness of some has created warmth among many. The planet needs more of this…

