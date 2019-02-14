Somebody Knitted Several Scarves and Left Them Outside

Calgary has been next in a punishing Canadian lineup to endure an intense cold snap. Extreme Cold Warnings have just been lifted but still, today’s high was -12.

Today is #Calgary‘s 13th consecutive February min≤-22°C day which put February 02➞14, 2019 in 3rd place for the longest run on record. If this continues, we will break the all-time record 2019-02-23. #YycWx pic.twitter.com/ftfv89P4FJ — YYC Weather Records (@YYC_Weather) February 14, 2019

Consecutive days of cold isn’t the kind of record anybody wants to see broken. Yet the genuine thoughtful kindness of some has created warmth among many. The planet needs more of this…