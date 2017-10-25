Listen Live

Someone is Going to Get Unfriended Pretty Soon

Woman Accused of Breaking into Friend's House To Steal Consoles

By News

Some friend this gal is. Barrie Police got the call to a Ferris Lane address Tuesday, after the resident found both his Xbox consoles had been stolen, along with some accessories for the gaming units. Police say they quickly determined the victim’s friend broke in after he left for work, and took the hardware to sell at a local pawn shop. A 29-year-old Barrie woman is facing a few Theft-related charges, while we know one acquaintance she won’t call on to post bail.

Related posts

Almost Half of Canadians Are 200 Dollars Away From Debt

REMINDER: Die-alogues – Talking About Dying, Death, Grief & Bereavement

Keeping Gravenhurst Safe

Wasaga Beach To Get After-Hours Clinic

Millions Of Children Hurtin’ For An Education

Wednesday’s Weather

Missing: Man Not Seen Since August

Gravenhurst Man Dead Following Single Vehicle Crash

Orillia OPP Getting a New Home