Someone is Going to Get Unfriended Pretty Soon

Some friend this gal is. Barrie Police got the call to a Ferris Lane address Tuesday, after the resident found both his Xbox consoles had been stolen, along with some accessories for the gaming units. Police say they quickly determined the victim’s friend broke in after he left for work, and took the hardware to sell at a local pawn shop. A 29-year-old Barrie woman is facing a few Theft-related charges, while we know one acquaintance she won’t call on to post bail.