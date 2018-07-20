Someone Replaced The ‘Friends’ Laugh Track With Just Seth Rogen

Regardless of what you think of it, Friends stands as one of the most popular television shows of all-time. It ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, and featured an ensemble that included Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Like most sitcoms, Friends used a laugh track to accentuate its more humourous moments. Naturally, humankind should seek to improve upon the 90s laugh track…

Enter: Seth Rogen giggling like a stoner over a scene inside the show’s Central Perk cafe.

changed the laugh track in friends to seth rogen pic.twitter.com/OEDfoeETeB — rory strahan-mauk (@rorystrahanmauk) July 13, 2018

Rogen himself appears to be a fan of this splice job. The actor has shared it on his Twitter account, and also clarified how to spell his instantly recognizable laugh.