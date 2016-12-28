Listen Live

Someone Started a GoFundMe Campaign to Protect Betty White from 2016

The campaign has already raised about $1600 in 15 hours

By Humor, Kool Celebrities

2016 has been a terrible year for celebrity deaths. We’ve lost so many big names this year that it’s getting to be a bit ridiculous. Someone wants to ensure we don’t lose Betty White to 2016, so they started a GoFundMe campaign:

“Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White! If she’s okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1 , 2017. Now, assuming she doesn’t want a strange Greek standing guard outside her door all monies will be donated to the Spartanburg little theater to help craft new stars of stage and screen to carry mantle of the legends that have left is this year.”

The Spartanburg Little Theatre is a local youth theatre company in South Carolina. So the funds raised will end up going to a worthy cause.

People have taken to Twitter to voice their concern for Betty White’s safety:

 

 

 

(cover photo via Alan Light flickr)

Related posts

Awesome Turkey Leftover Recipes

LOOK: Tom Hanks Takes Headshot With Toronto Fan’s Headshot

WATCH: Jimmy Fallon, Paul McCartney & Cast of ‘SING’ Perform “Wonderful Christmastime”

PAGE’S 5: It’s NOT Christmas Till You’ve Watched These Movies

10 Wines Under $10 to Impress even the Biggest Scrooge this Christmas

WATCH: Despicable Me 3 Official Trailer

WATCH: Bruno Mars + James Corden = 24K Magic

‘The Bachelor’ Wines Are Here!

What NOT To Say To Cashiers While Christmas Shopping