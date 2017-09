We all have those songs that we’ve found an emotional connection with… Here are Charlie’s.

The Theme song to Punky Brewster! I used to sing this to my son Lucas when he was little and it always made him cry.

Luther Vandross- Dance with my daughter…

Back street boys with Florida Georgia Line- As long as you love me… LIVE

Here are Dale’s tear jerkers!

ELO- Telephone Line

Chicago- Hard habit to break

The Commodores- Oh No!