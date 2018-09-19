Listen Live

Sony PlayStation Classic Is Coming Back

Brace yourself, Sony is re-releasing their original PlayStation. The PlayStation Classic is going to be hitting shelves just in time for Christmas and it’s expected to be $129 (US).

It’s even going to come with 20 pre-loaded games; including Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3 and Wild Arms. Some of the features on it include the replica controllers and the actual machine is smaller than the original.

Will this be on anyone’s Christmas list this year?

 

 

