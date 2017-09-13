Listen Live

Sorry kids, No Christmas for you- Daddy needs the new iPhone X

$1000 emoji machine!

By Kool Mornings

iPhone X Video parody sums up everything you need to know about this vomit-inducing Apple Product!

Using real video from last night’s event, the video begins, ‘To keep Steve Jobs’ spirit alive, we here at Apple are proud to announce the culmination of his vision – the $1,000 emoji machine!#

The iPhone X will cost you $999 and will be shipping from November 3.

Watch the video and decide if you still want it,…

WARNING- Video uses profanities…

