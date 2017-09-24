South Simcoe Police Investigate Fire and Find Drugs

South Simcoe Police say they responded to a fire along side Innisfil Fire, and found drugs because of it. The call came in around 1 am on September 23rd, regarding a shed that had been lit on fire in Innisfil. After emergency services put the fire out, a warrant was executed, where officers found a quantity of marijuana, some ammunition, and what appeared to be an improvised explosive device. They arrested a 23 year old man, who owned the shed, but say they still don’t know who lit the shed on fire. Anyone with info is asked to contact South Simcoe Police at (705) 436-2141.