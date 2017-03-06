South Simcoe Police RIDE Checks “Disappointing”

South Simcoe Police less than impressed with a series of RIDE checks on Saturday. Officers stopped 643 drivers over a 12-hour period: two were charged with Driving Over 80 mgs, nine were handed Warn Range suspensions of three days or more (see below), two were charged with drug offences. Acting Sergeant Steve Black called it “disappointing that so many suspensions were issued in a very short period of time. People are taking unnecessary risks.” Impaired rriving is the leading criminal cause of death in Canada.

Drivers who register a blood-alcohol concentration in the “warn range” of .05 to .08 pose an immediate danger to themselves and other road users. If caught driving in the warn range, you will receive an immediate driver’s licence suspension at the roadside: