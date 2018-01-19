South Simcoe Theatre Steps Toward Next Production

If you could use a few laughs at the mid-way point of the winter season, South Simcoe Theatre has the cure for your winter blahs. The talented theatre group is currently in rehearsal for the next step of their 2017- 2018 season with a comedy-spy thriller about an innocent man that knows too much being in the wrong place at the wrong time. South Simcoe Theatre presents The 39 Steps opening February 8th at the historic Cookstown Town Hall.

Director Candy Pryce says “this wonderfully inventive comedy thriller features a small company of fearless actors playing 150 roles on a roller coaster ride of fast paced fun. Follow the adventures of our handsome hero, complete with British gung-ho pencil moustache, as he encounters dastardly murders, double-crossing secret agents, and, of course, devastatingly beautiful women. A hilarious parody of John Buchan’s spy thriller and Hitchcock’s classic film, and a multi-award winning play”.

The 39 Steps runs February 8-25.