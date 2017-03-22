‘Space Jam’ 1996 Soundtrack Gets A Reissue For Record Store Day

Among the list of exclusive vinyl releases set to drop on Record Store Day, Space Jam‘s 1996 soundtrack Space Jam: Music From and Inspired By The Motion Picture particularly stands out.

The soundtrack to the ’90s classic was once released on vinyl back in 1996, with those original copies being sold for hefty prices online. Now, for the first time ever, the soundtrack will be reissued as a double record via Atlantic and will be available for sale on April 22.

Starring Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny, Space Jam‘s soundtrack includes Seal’s “Fly Like an Eagle,” Quad City DJs’ “Space Jam,” Salt N Pepa’s “Upside Down (Round-N-Round),” and R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly.” Listen to the soundtrack and see the full track list below, or click here to view the track list on Space Jam‘s original website, that is apparently still up.

1. Fly Like An Eagle – Seal

2. The Winner – Coolio

3. Space Jam – Quad City DJs

4. I Believe I Can Fly – R. Kelly

5. Hit Em High (The Monster’s Anthem)- B-Real, Busta Rhymes, Coolio, LL Cool J, Method Man

6. I Found My Smile Again – D’Angelo

7. For You I Will – Monica

8. Upside Down (Round-N-Round) – Salt N Pepa

9. Givin’ U All That I Got – Robin S.

10. Basketball Jones – Barry White & Chris Rock

11. I Turn To You – All-4-One

12. All of My Days [feat. Changing Faces and Jay Z] – R. Kelly

13. That’s the Way (I Like It) [feat. Biz Markie] – Spin Doctors

14. Buggin’ – Bugs Bunny