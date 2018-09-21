11:30am – 2pm

The Barrie Chamber of Commerce is excited to present our second Speaker Spotlight luncheon event sponsored by SuiteWorks

We have rounded up a series of influential business leaders to share their insights, wisdom, and inspirational stories with Barrie business leaders. This series of luncheons will cover a range of topics that will offer you new perspective to overcome challenges, solutions to grow your business, and strength to lead your team to greater heights.

Topic: “The Brand Called You!”

How Frankie Flowers took a nickname and grew it into the most recognizable name in Canadian gardening!

Frank Ferragine AKA “Frankie Flowers” is arguably Canada’s most popular and trusted gardening expert and weatherman. Frankie’s garden advice has twice earned him Landscape Ontario’s Garden Communicator of the Year, he has been named Toronto’s Favourite Weather Personality 8 years consecutively (Toronto Sun Reader’s Award) and his Disney inspired Tinker Bell Garden won 3 awards including public choice and best overall garden at Canada Blooms.

Frankie is a four-time best selling author, consultant, garden writer, interior and exterior plant designer and his favourite role, a husband and father of two boys. Frankie’s family runs one of the largest combined greenhouse/garden centre operations in Ontario www.bradfordgreenhouses.com and he still remains active in the business.

Frankie believes that life should be fun and lives every day by the mantra “if you are green you are growing!”

Please call us at 705-721-5000 or visit http://barriechamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/speaker-spotlight-series-frankie-flowers-september-21-2018-4104 for more information or to register for the event.